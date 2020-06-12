Kinue "June" Elsey
1934 - 2020
Kinue "June" Elsey

El Paso - Kinue "June" Elsey was peacefully taken to her heavenly home on June 8, 2020, at the age of 86. Born March 23, 1934, in Aomori-ken, Japan—June was known as Junko Susuda by childhood family and friends. She married the love of her life, Joseph F. Elsey, in Kobe, Japan. There the two started a family and later traveled to the United States to complete the remainder of their lives together.

June was preceded in death by her beloved husband Joseph F. Elsey, eldest son Charles E. Elsey, and parents Niuemon and Yae Susuda. She is survived by four children—Steven Elsey, Joseph L (Denise) Elsey, Carol (Randy) Pollet, and George Elsey. June was a proud grandmother of ten—Steve Jr, James, Joseph Jr (Judy), Tyler, Hunter, Raidon, Christina (Andrew), Candice, George Jr, and Maddie. She was also blessed with seven Great-Grandchildren—Jayleen, Lani, Nina, Ian, Eliana, Giana, and Mia.

Throughout her life, June embodied the essence of Philippians 2:3-4, "Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves, not looking to your own interests but each of you to the interests of others." Surely, June is best remembered for her steadfast love of family, unparalleled laughter, ceaseless generosity, and of course—her awesome eggrolls.

Roses are red,

and violets are blue.

We don't have the recipe,

and neither do you.

To her grave it would go!

That she did swear.

We've look high and low

to report…all is bare.

A Gathering of Remembrance will be from 9:00 am - 10:30 am, with a Funeral Service to begin at 9:30 am on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home - Northeast 4631 Hondo Pass.

In solemn tradition, June will then be interred together with her husband Joseph and son Charles in a private ceremony at Ft Bliss National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to your regional American Heart Association.






Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Memorial Gathering
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Sunset Funeral Homes-Northeast
JUN
30
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Sunset Funeral Homes-Northeast
