Kitty Lynn Campbell Glover
Dumas - Kitty Lynn Campbell Glover, 83 of Dumas passed away March 4, 2019. Kitty was born July 17, 1935 and was the daughter of the late, James Richard "Jim" Campbell, Sr. and Anna Melinda Cramer Campbell. Her husband, William Glover, Sr and a daughter, Mary Catherine Glover preceded Kitty in Death.
Kitty attended the Catholic Church and was a homemaker. Survivors are three sons, Richard Glover of Albuquerque, New Mexico, William E. Glover of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Stephen M. Glover of Seattle, Washington and two sister, Rosemary Glover of Little Rock, Arkansas and Nancy Wallace of Cherry Valley, California and seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Visitation held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 1 PM until 2 PM, prior to funeral services at 2 PM both held at Griffin Funeral Home with Rev. Julius Carter officiating. Memorials in memory of Kitty may be made to , PO Box 758517,Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. Arrangements by Griffin Funeral Home, Dumas, AR 71639 visit online guestbook: www.griffinfh.com.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 7, 2019