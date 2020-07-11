1/1
Kristen 'Kris' Korems

El Paso - On July 7, 2020, he made his joyful journey home. This gives us encouragement as he reaches the Gates of Heaven.

Kris was born in El Paso, TX August 2, 1967, and made El Paso his home for 52 years. After a four year absence from El Paso, while attending The University of Texas at Austin, he returned to El Paso and enjoyed a career in banking with Northgate National and Chase National Banks.

Kris will be greatly missed by his sisters and brother, Dale (Lee) Korems, Candy Crockett and Lee Case. He is also survived by his life partner, John Bundren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kendall and Virginia Korems, brother, Kenneth Korems, sisters, Elizabeth Smoka, and Eileen Castle. His extended family of many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends will miss his presence and rejoice in his journey home.

Traditional funeral services at the Fort Mojave Mourning Hall and burial at the Fort Mojave Indian Reservation Cemetery, Needles CA have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.




Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 11 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
