Kristopher James Maya
El Paso - Kristopher James Maya, age 29, of El Paso, passed away unexpectedly in San Diego, California on October 18, 2019. He was born January 5, 1990 to Paul A and Margaret Y. (Murga) Maya in El Paso, as the second son of four children. He graduated from Hanks High School in 2008. He attended El Paso Community College and San Antonio Community College. He proudly joined the United States Navy in 2017; he was stationed in San Diego, California as an aviation technician with the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron Four Nine.
He is survived by his parents, Paul and Margaret Maya; brother, Julian Maya; sisters, Audrey Maya, and her wife, Robyn Arreguin; Camille Maya-Carrizales and her husband, Steve Carrizales; nephew, Logan; and niece, Alice; grandparents, George and Cecilia Murga; grandmother, Beckie Maya; aunt, Jennifer Maya; uncles, George Murga, and his wife Malissa, Steven Murga, and his wife Sahara; aunts, Christine Gallegos, and her husband, Ceasar, Andie Bradshaw, and her husband, Samuel; and many other close extended family members he loved. Family is receiving friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 5-7 pm. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 7 pm at Sunset North Funeral Home: 910 North Loop 1604 East. San Antonio, Tx 78232. Memorial Mass will be conducted with Fr. Norm at St. Peter The Apostle Catholic Church: 202 W. Kronkosky Street. Boerne, Tx. 78006. Internment at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery with Honors from the United States Navy will be conducted immediately following. Expressions of sympathy and online condolences can be offered to the family by signing the guestbook at: www.SunsetNorthFuneralHome.com
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019