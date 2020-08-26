Kurt Eugene GoettingEl Paso - Kurt Eugene Goetting, age 85, of El Paso, Texas passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. He was born February 7, 1935 in El Paso, Texas.He graduated from Ysleta High School in 1953 and belonged to the Ysleta Rough Riders. He then graduated from UTEP (Texas Western) in 1957 where he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Kurt served in the United states Army in Korea on the DMZ in 1958-1959. After service in the Army he returned to El Paso to join his father and brother in the family business, C.A. Goetting Construction Company.Kurt was preceded in death by his Wife of fifty years Doris Deter Goetting; Dad Charles Augustus Goetting; Mom Betty Mary Smith Goetting; and Brother Charles A. Goetting Jr.Kurt is survived by his Wife of nine years Jacquelyn Spearman Goetting; Son Kurt E. Goetting Jr.; Son Russell Goetting (Wife Pamela); Virginia Doty (Husband Art); Cousin John Koisch; Niece Gretchen (Husband Jim Vironin) and her sister Leslie; Brother in law Russell Deter (Wife Susan); Brother in law Dwight Deter (Wife Chris and children Stephanie and Kimberly); Sister in law Phylis Deter Lengyel (Husband George); Marianne Curtis Elliott ( Son Maurice Elliott); W.P. Curtis (Wife Susan and their Children Camille and Ashley Curtis); Granddaughter Mercedes (Husband Cody Stanley and Great granddaughter baby Emerson); granddaughters Madison Goetting and McKenna Goetting.Kurt was a member of St. Clements Episcopal Church, which held a memorial service for him on August 25, 2020. Conducted by Reverend Ron Thomson.His love of cars was surpassed only by his love of his family. He was a true gentleman, beloved husband and dear Father, and kind to all who met him. He will be greatly missed.