Kyle Andrew Falvey
El Paso - Kyle Andrew Falvey, August 5, 1987 to June 14, 2019
It is with great sadness, but faith-filled hope that we release our wonderful first-born child, Kyle Andrew Falvey to you Lord. We thank you for the time he was given to us on this earth and look forward to our time when we are reunited again. We know that your mercy endures forever, and your grace is sufficient. Kyle left many great memories, smiles, love and happiness to many people he was involved with including his Spouse, Rosalba Flores; Son, Xander Victor Falvey; Parents, Victor and Diane Falvey; Brothers, Ryan Falvey and Cory Falvey; Grandparents, Juanita Falvey, Gloria and Emilio Natividad; Uncles and Aunts, John R. Falvey, Denise E. Falvey, Dolores Carrasco, Patsy Baquera, Rosanna Garcia, Francisco Natividad, Johnny Ulloa; Cousins, Nita Falvey, Zoe Falvey, Robert Falvey, Sean Sahs, Vanessa Regalado, Jesus Angel Natividad, Misty Lopez, Cassandra Jo Duchene. Kyle was preceded into Glory by his Grandfather, Robert V. Falvey.
Remembrance services for our son, Kyle Andrew Falvey, will begin with viewing Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm with prayer service at 7pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home, 1755 N. Zaragosa, El Paso, TX 79936. Funeral mass will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 10am at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 10970 Bywood, El Paso, TX 79936. Interment to follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery, 401 S. Zaragosa, El Paso, TX 79907.
Published in El Paso Times on June 23, 2019