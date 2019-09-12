|
Kyle Summers
El Paso - Kyle Summers 54, born and raised in El Paso, Texas graduated from Eastwood High School Class of 1983. He retired as a Lieutenant from the El Paso Police Department after serving 26 years in the department. Then he currently worked for TABC. He was a loving husband to Rose Summers for 34 years. A kind and generous dad to his 4 children and a wonderful grandpa to his granddaughter. A Memorial Service will be held for Kyle on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Abundant Living Faith Center West Campus, 7100 North Desert Boulevard El Paso, TX 79901. Arrangements made by Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave.
Published in El Paso Times from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019