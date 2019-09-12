Services
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Abundant Living Faith Center West Campus
7100 North Desert Boulevard
El Paso, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kyle Summers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kyle Summers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kyle Summers Obituary
Kyle Summers

El Paso - Kyle Summers 54, born and raised in El Paso, Texas graduated from Eastwood High School Class of 1983. He retired as a Lieutenant from the El Paso Police Department after serving 26 years in the department. Then he currently worked for TABC. He was a loving husband to Rose Summers for 34 years. A kind and generous dad to his 4 children and a wonderful grandpa to his granddaughter. A Memorial Service will be held for Kyle on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Abundant Living Faith Center West Campus, 7100 North Desert Boulevard El Paso, TX 79901. Arrangements made by Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave.

www.FunerariaDelAngelCentral.com
Published in El Paso Times from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kyle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now