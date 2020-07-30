1/1
Dr. L. Donald Randino
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share L.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. L. Donald Randino

El Paso - Lewis Donald "Don" Randino passed away on July 20 , 2020 in El Paso, Texas. Don was born on August 7, 1945 in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania. He served in the United States Army and retired as a Major. Don graduated from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Philadelphia and was a board-certified anesthesiologist. Don previously served as the Interim Chairman of the Department of Anesthesiology at the El Paso Campus of the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center. Don concluded his professional career at the Veterans' Hospital in El Paso, Texas.

He will be remembered for his terrific sense of humor, love of travel, fine dining and the arts, especially the Opera. La Traviata and Carmen were among his favorites. He had an impressive vinyl record collection and was a huge movie buff who could recite the entire script of "The Godfather" verbatim.

Don was preceded in death by his mother Connie DiAngelo and his life partner for 50 years Klaus F Schmidt. He is survived by his sister Joanne Rubens, brother-in-law, Alan Rubens, and several loving nieces and nephews and long-time childhood friend Mike Phillips.

Donations should be made to Alzheimer's charities in memory of Don






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved