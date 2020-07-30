Dr. L. Donald RandinoEl Paso - Lewis Donald "Don" Randino passed away on July 20 , 2020 in El Paso, Texas. Don was born on August 7, 1945 in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania. He served in the United States Army and retired as a Major. Don graduated from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Philadelphia and was a board-certified anesthesiologist. Don previously served as the Interim Chairman of the Department of Anesthesiology at the El Paso Campus of the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center. Don concluded his professional career at the Veterans' Hospital in El Paso, Texas.He will be remembered for his terrific sense of humor, love of travel, fine dining and the arts, especially the Opera. La Traviata and Carmen were among his favorites. He had an impressive vinyl record collection and was a huge movie buff who could recite the entire script of "The Godfather" verbatim.Don was preceded in death by his mother Connie DiAngelo and his life partner for 50 years Klaus F Schmidt. He is survived by his sister Joanne Rubens, brother-in-law, Alan Rubens, and several loving nieces and nephews and long-time childhood friend Mike Phillips.Donations should be made to Alzheimer's charities in memory of Don