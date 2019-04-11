|
Lance Gary Hollister
El Paso - Lance Gary Hollister passed away April 4, 2019. He is survived by his mother Janet I. Geeslin, stepfather Sherman Geeslin, his life partner Janet Frie, his siblings Jonathan Hollister, Shawn Hollister and sister Ronda Hollister. Survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great uncles and aunts. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 9:00pm on Friday April 12, 2019 at Martin Funeral Home East, 1460 George Dieter Drive. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home East. www.funerariasdelangel.com/martin-east
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 11, 2019