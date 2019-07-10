|
Larry Allen Tompkins
El Paso - Our beloved Larry Allen Tompkins, 85, was called to his heavenly home on July 6, 2019 where he was warmly embraced by his wife, Delia L. Tompkins, and parents, William H. Tompkins and Eva R. Allen Tompkins.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Melinda Sue Meade (David L. Meade), Carolyn Grace Martin (Clayton L. Martin); son, Larry Allen Tompkins Jr. (Laura H. Tompkins); grandchildren, Lauren Paige Bosch (Brian W. Bosch), Lindsey Chanet Martin, Kyle Allen Espinoza (Krizel T. Espinoza), Clayton Wade Martin (Kendalle E. Martin), Edward Alexander Lewis; great grandchildren, Hudson William Bosch, and Declan Lee Bosch; dog and companion, Bella.
Visitation: Friday, July 12, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with Prayer Service at 7:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Funeral Service: Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 9:00am at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Interment: Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on July 10, 2019