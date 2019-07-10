Services
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 857-3535
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Tompkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Allen Tompkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Allen Tompkins Obituary
Larry Allen Tompkins

El Paso - Our beloved Larry Allen Tompkins, 85, was called to his heavenly home on July 6, 2019 where he was warmly embraced by his wife, Delia L. Tompkins, and parents, William H. Tompkins and Eva R. Allen Tompkins.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Melinda Sue Meade (David L. Meade), Carolyn Grace Martin (Clayton L. Martin); son, Larry Allen Tompkins Jr. (Laura H. Tompkins); grandchildren, Lauren Paige Bosch (Brian W. Bosch), Lindsey Chanet Martin, Kyle Allen Espinoza (Krizel T. Espinoza), Clayton Wade Martin (Kendalle E. Martin), Edward Alexander Lewis; great grandchildren, Hudson William Bosch, and Declan Lee Bosch; dog and companion, Bella.

Visitation: Friday, July 12, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with Prayer Service at 7:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Funeral Service: Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 9:00am at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Interment: Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now