Larry D. BellardEl Paso - Mr. Larry Don Bellard, born on July 26, 1947, went to be with his lord in Heaven on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. He was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana, but moved to El Paso, Texas in 1973 to work for Greyhound Bus Lines. Don Bellard worked as a bus driver and driving instructor for Greyhound Bus Lines for 39 years before his retirement. He is preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Patricia A. Bellard and his parents Vial and Lovinia Bellard. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Wendy and Terrance Brown; his daughter, Amanda Bellard; his sister Linda Quibeadeaux; his sister Diana Morris; his many 4-legged grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Don Bellard's services will be held at Martin Funeral Home East at a later date. He will be laid to rest at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with his wife. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you make a donation in Don Bellard's name to El Paso Humane Society.