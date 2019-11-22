|
Larry Dee Wright
Larry Dee Wright, 69, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in El Paso, TX.
Larry was born on March 2, 1950 in Lockney, Texas to Bertie Miller Wright and Harley Dee Wright. He graduated from Lee High School in Huntsville, Alabama in 1969. Shortly after, he enlisted in the United States Army and served until retirement in 1990. His second career was with the United States Postal Service. After retirement, he continued to be generous and helped those around him. His last service was as a volunteer for the school his grandchildren attended.
He is survived by his sister, Judy McKee, his children and grandchildren.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019