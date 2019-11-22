Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Dee Wright


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Dee Wright Obituary
Larry Dee Wright

Larry Dee Wright, 69, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in El Paso, TX.

Larry was born on March 2, 1950 in Lockney, Texas to Bertie Miller Wright and Harley Dee Wright. He graduated from Lee High School in Huntsville, Alabama in 1969. Shortly after, he enlisted in the United States Army and served until retirement in 1990. His second career was with the United States Postal Service. After retirement, he continued to be generous and helped those around him. His last service was as a volunteer for the school his grandchildren attended.

He is survived by his sister, Judy McKee, his children and grandchildren.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -