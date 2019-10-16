|
|
Larry Gerald Allmann
El Paso - Larry G. Allmann, age 81, passed away from natural causes, on Saturday, October 12, 2019. He was born on January 13, 1938 in Colby, Wisconsin to Lawrence and Marie (Lechner) Allmann. He graduated in 1956 from Colby High School and in lieu of playing basketball in college; he opted to serve his country in the United States Army. He served for 22 years and retired with honors as a Master Sergeant in El Paso, Texas where he spent the remainder of his life. He enjoyed 2 more careers at Cash Register Sales and Underwood Golf Course - the later career was simply for free golf! He married his wife, Laura Helen (Flood) from Boise, Idaho. They married in 1965 in Coeur D'Alene, Idaho. They had one daughter together, Shannon Elizabeth Allmann. He is survived by his spouse, Laura; his siblings Russ Allmann, Sandy Lokken, Sue Brockman, and Jim Allmann; his daughter Shannon; his grandchildren, Tiffany Leota, Jon Norwood, Ryan Warner, Stephanie Dunnington, Brittany Mosher, and Sydney and Mia Gaspard, as well as his great-grandchildren, Lillian Cyrway, Bryce Braadland, Abbie Braadland, Alyssa Criddle, Katharine Norwood, and Marc and Mason Warner. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Scripture Service will begin at 12:00 pm on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Committal Service to follow at 1:00 pm at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Family and friends are invited. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019