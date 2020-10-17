Larry J. Williamson
El Paso - "Today we honor" a great man! Larry J. Williamson, 84, passed away October 13, 2020 surrounded by all his family "One of a Kind", lived for family, God and Country! Born March 21, 1936 in Muncie, Indiana. Larry joined the army at 17, to support his family after his father Joseph passed.
He later met the love of his life in Germany, mother of his children and wife of 63 years, Margareta Fischer Williamson.
Larry served his country proudly during Vietnam, 2 tours with 11th Armored cavalry, "Black Horse Regiment". A strong wise, powerful man with a heart of gold, wicked sense of humor and as stubborn as they come. Larry leaves behind a legacy, forever remembered and honored that will be nurtured and spread to the next generation of our loyal, loving family! Larry was a rich man indeed! Each and every family member was valued and shared a special bond with the man we honor today.
He is survived by his loving children, daughter Loretta Marwan (Mohammad), their children Santa Mo, Jassim, Fatima, Usef, Great Grandchildren Jasmine, Hasan, Hosein, Charlie, Zara, His Great Son in law Nate Hunt and, Great Daughter in law Ali Marwan. Son Larry Williamson (Karen) their children, Diana and Jenny, Great Grandchildren, Tyler Aiden Madison and Great Son in law John Ricker. Son Dale Williamson (Beverly) and their children Kayla and Jonathan Williamson, Daughter Annita Weatherly (Forrest), their son Forrest Courtland Weatherly and Great Daughter in Law Isabel Wallace Weatherly. Daughter Margie Stokes (Jim), their Children, Joshua Williamson, Gavin Lucas, Katie Lucas, Garrett Stokes, Great Grandchildren Cain and Camille Williamson. Daughter Joanne and Dr. Asgharian. Son and best friend Joseph Williamson (Yvonne) their children, Pricilla Martinez, Brianna Reyes, Tyler and Jacob Williamson. Great Grandchildren Aiden, Ethan, Aria, Great Son in laws, Daniel Martinez and Oscar Reyes. Rest in peace, your forever our sunshine!
Visitation for Mr. Williamson will be from 1:00 - 4:00 PM, with Funeral Service at 2:00 PM, Monday, October 19, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast 4631 Hondo Pass. Committal Service will take place at Fort Bliss National Cemetery on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
.