Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 584-1234
Laura Lara
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
7065 2nd Ave.
Canutillo, TX
Laura B. "Laurie" Lara Obituary
Laura "Laurie" B. Lara was born on August 14, 1960 and passed away February 2, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. Win, lose or lose again, Laurie was a dedicated Dallas Cowboys fan. She treasured her family, warm and fuzzy clothes, and Charlie Brown. Laurie is preceded in death by her mother Aurora G. Beltran and her brother David. She was a beautiful daughter to her father Juan M. Beltran Sr., a beloved wife to her husband of 34 years, Alfredo, and devoted mother to her daughters Steffie (Juan), Ali (Cyle), and Courtney. She was a proud grandmother to her grandchildren Alex and Jonathan, and a spirited sister to her siblings Juan Jr., Bertha (Ralph), Frank (Elsa), Maggie, and Ricky. Laurie will be cherished as a loving aunt by her nieces Linda, Carmen, Karen (Thomas), Sonia, Darlene (Frank), Toni (Damien), Selena, Crystal (Stella), Britney (Gabe), Shelby; nephews, Johnny (Angelica), Frankie, Danny (Claudia); grand-nieces Monique, Freedom, Natalie, Celeste, Haley, Nova, Harley; grand-nephews Manny, Isaac, Jacob, Matthew, Ivan, Adan, Diego, Austin, Nathan, Aaron, and Dallas.
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 6, 2019
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 6, 2019
