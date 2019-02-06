|
|
Laura "Laurie" B. Lara was born on August 14, 1960 and passed away February 2, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. Win, lose or lose again, Laurie was a dedicated Dallas Cowboys fan. She treasured her family, warm and fuzzy clothes, and Charlie Brown. Laurie is preceded in death by her mother Aurora G. Beltran and her brother David. She was a beautiful daughter to her father Juan M. Beltran Sr., a beloved wife to her husband of 34 years, Alfredo, and devoted mother to her daughters Steffie (Juan), Ali (Cyle), and Courtney. She was a proud grandmother to her grandchildren Alex and Jonathan, and a spirited sister to her siblings Juan Jr., Bertha (Ralph), Frank (Elsa), Maggie, and Ricky. Laurie will be cherished as a loving aunt by her nieces Linda, Carmen, Karen (Thomas), Sonia, Darlene (Frank), Toni (Damien), Selena, Crystal (Stella), Britney (Gabe), Shelby; nephews, Johnny (Angelica), Frankie, Danny (Claudia); grand-nieces Monique, Freedom, Natalie, Celeste, Haley, Nova, Harley; grand-nephews Manny, Isaac, Jacob, Matthew, Ivan, Adan, Diego, Austin, Nathan, Aaron, and Dallas.
Visitation will be on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm with a Rosary at 7:00 pm at Martin Funeral Home West, 128 N. Resler Dr., El Paso, TX 79912. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, February 8, 2019 at 12:00 pm at St. Patrick's Church, 7065 2nd Ave., Canutillo, TX 79835. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens of the Valley.
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 6, 2019