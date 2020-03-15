|
Laura Carbajal
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing on March 10, 2020, of our sister, Laura Carbajal, at the age of 67. Laura is predeceased by our parents; Vidal Segovia and Estela Medina; her sisters; Elsa Angelica Segovia and Mary Siouf and uncle and aunt; Louie and Magdalena Carbajal, our cousin; Patricia Carbajal, nephew; Michael A Telles, Jr.
Laura is lovingly remembered by her sons and daughters; David, Charlie, Jimmy (Evelyn), Lori and Estela 'Sugar', brother and sisters; Mike Telles (Susie) of Maxwell, Margaret Segovia Millhoff of CA, Monica Carrazco (Hector), and Blanca Sierra, grandchildren, great grandchildren and loving nieces and nephews and other relatives. Prima, Rosa Carbajal and loving friend, Tencha Chavez.
Laura was born in El Paso, TX and attended Thomas Jefferson High School. She was an excellent performer; singer, songwriter and recording artist. Our Lord blessed her with beauty, talent and charisma and has taken her to be by his side.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020