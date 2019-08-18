Services
Vigil
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
All Saints Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
Laura Stell Dominguez Iglesias Najera Obituary
Laura Stell Dominguez Iglesias Najera

- - Laura Stell Dominguez Iglesias Najera passed away on Wednesday, August 14th, 2019 at the age of 67, after a short battle with cancer. A proud Chicana, she was the daughter of immigrants, Roberto and Raquel.

With a Bachelor's in Linguistics from UTEP, she supported her family of 6 by teaching Spanish and English for over 30 years, while always making time for her parish and the greater community. She spent the last several years of her life working tirelessly towards migrant & refugee rights as well as serving others through multiple music ministries.

Her Rosary/Vigil will be from 5-9 PM (Rosary at 7) on Thursday, August 22nd, and her Mass of New Life will be at 10 AM on Friday, August 23rd. Both will be at All Saints Catholic Church.

Her surviving family includes siblings, Robert, Elba-María, and Alfred, as well as her children, Jeremy, Nathan, Rompas Cecilio, and Javier, as well as her grandchildren, Mika and August.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 18, 2019
