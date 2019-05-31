|
Laurel Ann Mohrman
El Paso - Laurel Ann Mohrman, 26, was called home to the Lord on Monday, May 27, in El Paso. After graduating from Franklin High School in 2011, Laurel attended the University of Texas Dallas as a Terry Scholar where she graduated with both a BS in 2014 and an MSCS in 2015. She was currently employed at AT&T in Dallas. Laurel was a gifted artist, avid reader and talented photographer. She held herself to the highest standards in her educational pursuits, career path, and devotion to her family, who were all unbelievably proud of her. Her kind nature and smile will comfort them as they move forward. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, George F. Keller, her paternal grandparents, Edmund P. and Anna Mohrman, and father, Edmund P. Mohrman II. She is survived by her mother, Leta, her brother, Trey, her maternal grandmother, Mildred K. Keller, her uncle, Steve Keller (Karen), her uncle, Geoff Keller (Elizabeth), her aunt Laura Hayes and uncle JP Hayes, her aunt, Stacey Salguero (Alvaro), and cousins Jessica Hockersmith, Samantha Martin, Greg, Matthew and Sarah Keller, and Hank and Maggy Hayes. She will be so dearly missed by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, and in the spirit of Laurel's charitable nature, please consider making a donation to a . Live simply, love generously, care deeply, and speak kindly.
Services entrusted to Perches Funeral Home West. Visitation on Saturday, June 1, at 9:00 am, with service at 10:30 and burial to follow at Memorial Pines in Sunland Park, New Mexico.
Published in El Paso Times on May 31, 2019