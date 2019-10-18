Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
McCombs Baptist Church
10601 McCombs
View Map
Committal
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:30 PM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
Laurence Neal Belvin Sr.

Laurence Neal Belvin Sr. Obituary
Laurence Neal Belvin Sr.

El Paso - Laurence Neal Belvin Sr. entered the gates of his heavenly home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the age of 87. Laurence served his country by joining the United States Army and retired after 20 years. He was an active member of the DAV Chapter #187, and of McCombs Baptist Church. He enjoyed the simple things in life like fishing, painting, drawing, exploring new areas of Texas and Louisiana, sitting outside to see "God's creation", reading the Bible and the newspaper; even looking at his favorite flower - yellow roses. He was loving and giving son, brother, husband, father, friend and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He is preceded in death by his parents Herman and Bessie (Davis) Belvin, his beloved wife Kathleen Annette, daughter Bessie Lafern, brother Robert King, aunts; Minnie Davis Anderson, Buelah Davis and grandmother Martha Davis. He leaves behind his sons; Tony Ray and Laurence Neal Jr., sisters; Shirley May Belvin, Lafern Nash, and a host of nephews and nieces.

Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 9:00pm on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Funeral Service will begin at 11:30am on Friday, October 25, 2019 at McCombs Baptist Church, 10601 McCombs. Committal Service to follow at 1:30 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
