Lauro Barragan Jr.
Lauro Barragan Jr., age 72 passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Lauro was born November 27, 1947 in El Paso, Texas.
Lauro is survived by son Lauro Barragan III; brother Alfredo Barragan, brother Robert Barragan, sister Teresa Barragan and sister Cecilia Barragan; grandson Lauro Barragan IV.
Lauro Barragan Jr. also leaves 1 Niece and 8 Nephews to cherish his memories.
Grandson "If you knew him, he loved his family and Gun Smoke." He also loved to spend his time fishing, hunting and every now and then, ziplining. We called him many names: Lauro II, Dad, Brother, Crazy Gramps, Buzzy. But no matter what he was called, his endearing heckling will be missed, and he was and always will be loved by those closest to him. Lauro worked at Union Pacific Railroad as a Conductor.
