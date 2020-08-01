1/2
Lauro Barragan Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lauro's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lauro Barragan Jr.

Lauro Barragan Jr., age 72 passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Lauro was born November 27, 1947 in El Paso, Texas.

Lauro is survived by son Lauro Barragan III; brother Alfredo Barragan, brother Robert Barragan, sister Teresa Barragan and sister Cecilia Barragan; grandson Lauro Barragan IV.

Lauro Barragan Jr. also leaves 1 Niece and 8 Nephews to cherish his memories.

Grandson "If you knew him, he loved his family and Gun Smoke." He also loved to spend his time fishing, hunting and every now and then, ziplining. We called him many names: Lauro II, Dad, Brother, Crazy Gramps, Buzzy. But no matter what he was called, his endearing heckling will be missed, and he was and always will be loved by those closest to him. Lauro worked at Union Pacific Railroad as a Conductor.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MartinFuneralHomeWest.com for the Barragan family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
9155841234
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved