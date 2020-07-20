1/1
LaVerna Notte
LaVerna Notte

El Paso - LaVerna Notte, 87, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years John Notte, daughter Teri Baggett, daughter Sheri Morytko, granddaughter Heather Baggett Snoddy, grandson John Morytko, great grandson Marc Reveles, great grandson Mason Morytko, and sister Lonnie Marie Murphy. LaVerna was a homemaker and active at St. Raphael Parish until her move to SunRidge Memory Care almost 12 years ago.

Visitation will be held for immediate family only and Graveside Service will be open to all. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina. Graveside Service will follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson. Please no flowers. Plants may be sent to the home residence of the Notte family or a donation may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of El Paso. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.






Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
JUL
23
Graveside service
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 594-4424
