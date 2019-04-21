Services
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home-East
10950 Pellicano Dr.
El Paso, TX
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Lawrence A. Burris

El Paso - Lawrence A. Burris, 91, Born 9 April 1928

Husband, Dad, and friend passed away at his home on 18 April 2019. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Wanda Jean Burris, Daughters, Charlene Calvillo, Charolette Duncan, Patricia Burris, and Marji Sapien, sons, Larry Burris and David Burris, 9 grandchildren, 16 great great- grandchildren, sister, Mary Rammes and brother Paul Burris. He was a member of the Montwood Church of Christ. He is a retired veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked for the Railroad. He worked and retired after 40 years from the refinery. At home he enjoyed driving his John Deere tractor and mowing the lawn with his red colored riding mower. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at San Jose Funeral Home-East, 10950 Pellicano Dr. El Paso, Texas, from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Prayer Service will be at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 2:00 P.M. with Military Honors.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 21, 2019
