Lawrence George Baumgarten
El Paso - Came forth as a child on July 23, 1925 in Schulenburg, Texas, departed from my second home town of El Paso, Texas on December 24, 2019, to be taken to my final home above this earth. Between my time of arrival and departure I was blessed with many gifts of friends and opportunities of venture. My wanderings during my military service brought me to El Paso's Biggs Field. The Franklin Mountains beauty enchanted me and was the prime reason for my return to this city. During my lifetime I was blessed with a myriad of opportunities and gifts, the greatest of these gifts was the meeting and marrying of my wife Fay to whom I was married for 65 years and with whom we brought forth our three children, Thomas, Gary and Mary, who brought us the joys of two grandchildren each, Craig, Eric, Cory, Allie, Zachary and my namesake Lawrence. To all of those with whom I was permitted to meet, associate with, to work with, my sincere thanks for the opportunities and pleasures that you all added to my stay here. My life has been full and complete with all of the things that one could ever ask for, and for all of these I am very grateful. A final tribute of thanks to all of the Slovaks who cared for me when I was behind the German line during World War II. It's been a fun life, no regrets. Good bye to all. A celebration and commemorative assembly, one of joy not sorrow, will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:00AM at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 1551 Belvidere. No flowers please, just your remembrance or a charity if you wish. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home West. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019