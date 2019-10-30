Services
Lawrence James "Larry" Dunn


1970 - 2019
Lawrence James "Larry" Dunn Obituary
Lawrence James "Larry" Dunn

Lawrence James "Larry" Dunn was born on December 3, 1970 and left us on September 28, 2019. He was a life long resident of El Paso, Texas and was preceded in death by his parents, James and Katie Dunn. He is survived by his children, Brady Dunn, Ryan Dunn, Rocket Sandoval and Bella Sandoval, his sisters Susan Sears and Chris Mock, many nieces and nephews and friends. There will be Celebration of Life service to remember Larry on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St Paul's United Methodist Church, 7000 Edgmere at 3 pm. Visitation will be from 2-3 at the church.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2019
