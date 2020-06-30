Lebora G. Robinson
El Paso - Lebora G. Robinson, from El Paso, TX, passed away on June 20, 2020, at the age of 65. She was born on October 12, 1954, to Leon and Doris Curry. She is survived by her children Katrina (Yohance), James (Rosie), Leah, Jason (Amanda) & Keith Speller. Her loving 8 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren & 4 siblings, nieces & nephews.
Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.