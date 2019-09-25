Resources
Lee Roy Wren Obituary
- - Lee Roy Wren passed away September 18th due to long time health issues . He was Bob and Ruth Wren's third son. He was in the US Army, and proudly worked Civil Engineering at McGregor Range, and also enjoyed working at The First Presbyterian Church. He is a graduate of PHS in 1970 where he was a varsity Football player. Had 2 awesome children, Jeremey Lee Wren who has preceded him in death due to bravery, and Carrie Wren Little. The Wren family will miss Lee Roy and his engaging smile and ability to find humor in the moments that escape most of us. He will be walking effortlessly with his son Jeremy Wren, his father Bob Wren and brother Russell Wren in heaven. Lee Roy will be interred Thursday at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 10 am for those who wish to share in his memory.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 25, 2019
