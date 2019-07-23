|
Lena Hammond Hughes
El Paso - Lena Hammond Hughes, 98, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 5, 2018. She was born in Pascagoula, Mississippi, to Shermie and Lee Hammond. At age four, she moved to El Paso with her parents and lived the rest of her life in the city, graduating from Austin High School and the College of Mines and Metallurgy of the University of Texas, now known as the University of Texas at El Paso.
She was ever serene in her Christian faith. From her childhood forward she held a special place in her heart for Trinity United Methodist Church, where she faithfully attended services and was a devoted servant of the Lord for 94 years. She was an enthusiastic volunteer for all manner of church activities, always willing to lend a helping hand around the church wherever needed. It was at Trinity that she met her husband George. They were married in 1949 and enjoyed a life of love, faith, and friendship for 68 years until his death in 2018.
Lena treasured all aspects of being a wife, mother and homemaker. She placed her family first, always ready to sacrifice her needs for the good of the family. For her three sons, she was our champion, our strength and our encourager.
Lena served in many volunteer roles at the church and the community. She was a long time member of Drive-a-Meal and served as Treasurer of this organization for many years.
She is survived by her three sons, George Robert Hughes, Jr. and his wife, Mary-alayne Hughes; David Lee Hughes; Thomas Martin Hughes and his wife Sandra Hughes; and two grandsons, Thomas David Hughes and his wife Sarah Hughes, and Andrew Robert Hughes. She was pre-deceased by her sister, Margaret Marshall, and her brother, Lee Hammond, Jr.
Lena will be interred in Ft. Bliss National Cemetery, El Paso, Texas on Friday July 26, 2019 at 10:30 am. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Good Samaritan Society - White Acres, 7304 Good Samaritan Ct, El Paso, TX, 79912. Memorials may be sent to Trinity-First United Methodist Church, 801 N. Mesa Street, El Paso, Texas 79902. www.martinfuneralhomewest.com
Published in El Paso Times on July 23, 2019