Lencha R. Reyes
1916 - 2019
El Paso - Lencha Reyes, 102 of El Paso TX, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019. She was born December 28, 1916. Lencha was preceded in death by husband Roberto and daughters Cecilia and Yolanda. Lencha is survived by her son Roberto, granddaughter Lorraine and Kyle, grandson Ron and his wife Suzanne, three great granddaughters Alaina, Lyndsay, and Rylee. Godson Nico Silva and his wife Chelo. Nieces Rosemary and her husband Andy Marques, Irma and her husband Bob Golembeski, Cousins Mercedes Macias and Nena Lara. Dear neighbors and friends Carmen Garcia, Elda Montes, and Martina and her husband Arturo Arriaga. She left behind her beloved Pekingese, Trixie. Lencha was a lifelong resident of El Paso, born at home and lived all her wonderful 102 years in her birth place residence. The Reyes family extends a special thanks to Dr. Max Peralta, Foster home caregivers Ms. Elvia Corral, Vanessa, Maria, Ana and Claudia.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019, at Perches East, 2280 Joe Battle Blvd. from 6:00 pm. to 8:00 pm. Rosary starting at 6:30 pm. Graveside Services will be at Evergreen Cemetery, 4301 Alameda, on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 9:30 am.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 14, 2019
