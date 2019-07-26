|
|
Lenin Garcia
El Paso - Our beloved Lenin Garcia, a strong, kind, and hardworking son, father, brother and husband, was called to his heavenly home on July 22, 2019. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Matilde; sons, Pablo, Pedro, Luis, Diego; daughter, Marlene; six grandchildren; mother, Emilia; and many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. He dedicated his life to his family, and will leave a lasting legacy with those who were lucky enough to be a part of his life.
Visitation: Friday, July 26, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with Rosary at 7:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Funeral Mass: Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 9:00am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on July 26, 2019