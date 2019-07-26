Services
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 857-3535
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
Rosary
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church
1959 - 2019
Lenin Garcia Obituary
Lenin Garcia

El Paso - Our beloved Lenin Garcia, a strong, kind, and hardworking son, father, brother and husband, was called to his heavenly home on July 22, 2019. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Matilde; sons, Pablo, Pedro, Luis, Diego; daughter, Marlene; six grandchildren; mother, Emilia; and many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. He dedicated his life to his family, and will leave a lasting legacy with those who were lucky enough to be a part of his life.

Visitation: Friday, July 26, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with Rosary at 7:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Funeral Mass: Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 9:00am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on July 26, 2019
