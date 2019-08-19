|
|
Lennea Ann Brannon
El Paso - Lennea Ann Brannon
June 7, 1939- August 5, 2019
Beloved Mother, Sister, and Grandmother.
Lennea was born in Longview, Washington, youngest of three children to Walt and Elsie Osmanberg of Woodland, Washington. Lennea was preceded in death by her parents; husband LW Brannon, Brother Randall Osmanberg, and Sister in law Marolyn Osmanberg. Lennea graduated from Woodland High School in 1957. This is where she first met her future husband LW Brannon who also attended school in Woodland.
Lennea also attended Pacific Lutheran University for two years before accepting a position with the Boeing Company as a stenographer, then secretary until 1964. In 1967 Lennea started work with P.I.E. Trucking where she worked as a Dispatcher until 1987.
Having both lost their previous spouses; Lennea and LW were re-united at a high school reunion in 1994. They were married soon after on May 6, 1995 in El Paso, Texas. Lennea was a very vibrant, loving, kind, and giving soul who cared deeply for the well being of others above herself. She loved the shopping mall as well as long trips on the back of the Harley with LW
Lennea is survived by her Brother, Arnold Osmanberg and Sister in law Judy Osmanberg of Kalama, Washington; Sons Arnold R Anderson III of Longview, Washington and Eric W Anderson of Anchorage, Alaska, and Grandson Austin Anderson of Anchorage, Alaska: Bonus daughters Vicki Everson Reynolds and Tina Burkell. Stepchildren: Mitchell Brannon, Marshall Brannon (Ceci), and Sue Lukins of El Paso, Texas, as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services will be held Ft Bliss National Cemetery, August 20th @ 10:00AM
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 19, 2019