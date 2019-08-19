Services
Crestview Funeral Home
1462 North Zaragoza Rd
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 856-1400
Resources
More Obituaries for Lennea Brannon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lennea Ann Brannon


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lennea Ann Brannon Obituary
Lennea Ann Brannon

El Paso - Lennea Ann Brannon

June 7, 1939- August 5, 2019

Beloved Mother, Sister, and Grandmother.

Lennea was born in Longview, Washington, youngest of three children to Walt and Elsie Osmanberg of Woodland, Washington. Lennea was preceded in death by her parents; husband LW Brannon, Brother Randall Osmanberg, and Sister in law Marolyn Osmanberg. Lennea graduated from Woodland High School in 1957. This is where she first met her future husband LW Brannon who also attended school in Woodland.

Lennea also attended Pacific Lutheran University for two years before accepting a position with the Boeing Company as a stenographer, then secretary until 1964. In 1967 Lennea started work with P.I.E. Trucking where she worked as a Dispatcher until 1987.

Having both lost their previous spouses; Lennea and LW were re-united at a high school reunion in 1994. They were married soon after on May 6, 1995 in El Paso, Texas. Lennea was a very vibrant, loving, kind, and giving soul who cared deeply for the well being of others above herself. She loved the shopping mall as well as long trips on the back of the Harley with LW

Lennea is survived by her Brother, Arnold Osmanberg and Sister in law Judy Osmanberg of Kalama, Washington; Sons Arnold R Anderson III of Longview, Washington and Eric W Anderson of Anchorage, Alaska, and Grandson Austin Anderson of Anchorage, Alaska: Bonus daughters Vicki Everson Reynolds and Tina Burkell. Stepchildren: Mitchell Brannon, Marshall Brannon (Ceci), and Sue Lukins of El Paso, Texas, as well as many loving nieces and nephews.

Graveside Services will be held Ft Bliss National Cemetery, August 20th @ 10:00AM
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lennea's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now