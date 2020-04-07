Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 594-4424
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo Jamison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo Jamison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leo Jamison Obituary
Leo Jamison

El Paso - Leo Jamison passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 in El Paso, Texas at the age of 87. He was born on July 11, 1932 in Jacksonville, Florida and raised by Reaver Mobley Jamison and Sandy Jamison. Leo, also known as "Mr. Lee," was a longtime resident of El Paso and enjoyed careers in both the Army and Civil Service. He was always active and was a member of the American Legion, and a Mason. Some of his hobbies included playing pool, bowling, baseball, fishing and traveling extensively around the United States and the world. Leo is preceded in death by his wife, Nola Mae Jamison. He is survived by his children: sons Anthony Jamison and David Jamison; his daughter Sandra Jamison; grandchildren Paula Bañales, Nola Curry and Alexandra Williams, great grandchildren Natalia Curry, Ethan Curry, Alyssa Bañales, Keynen Williams, Marley Curry, Julian Bañales, Kianna Williams, Jaylynn Williams and Josiah Williams. He will always be in our thoughts and in our hearts.

Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Homes - East. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
Download Now