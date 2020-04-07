|
Leo Jamison
El Paso - Leo Jamison passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 in El Paso, Texas at the age of 87. He was born on July 11, 1932 in Jacksonville, Florida and raised by Reaver Mobley Jamison and Sandy Jamison. Leo, also known as "Mr. Lee," was a longtime resident of El Paso and enjoyed careers in both the Army and Civil Service. He was always active and was a member of the American Legion, and a Mason. Some of his hobbies included playing pool, bowling, baseball, fishing and traveling extensively around the United States and the world. Leo is preceded in death by his wife, Nola Mae Jamison. He is survived by his children: sons Anthony Jamison and David Jamison; his daughter Sandra Jamison; grandchildren Paula Bañales, Nola Curry and Alexandra Williams, great grandchildren Natalia Curry, Ethan Curry, Alyssa Bañales, Keynen Williams, Marley Curry, Julian Bañales, Kianna Williams, Jaylynn Williams and Josiah Williams. He will always be in our thoughts and in our hearts.
