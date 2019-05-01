Leo Marcus Fry Jr.



El Paso - Leo Marcus Fry, Jr. known by everyone as Marcus entered into the hands of his Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the age of 70. He was a loving husband, mentor, friend and will be greatly missed. He always remembered everyone he met even remembering what they were wearing when he met them. He is survived by his loving wife Paula Fry of 51 years.



He achieved many accolades in obtaining his education and in his career. He received his Bachelors of Science from Abilene Christian College in 1970 and competed as an N.C.A.A one mile relay athlete achieving the designation of an N.C.A.A All American two times, as well as, the NCAA U. S. Track and Field Federation One Mile Relay National Championship in 1969. He then pursued his Masters of Science in Health Care Administration from Trinity University in San Antonio in 1975 and Advanced Management Program degree from Harvard Business School in 1983.



His long, distinguished career began as a Business Manager at Central Catholic School District in Abilene, Texas (1970-1971); Assistant Administrator/Administrator Resident, Acting Administrator, R. E. Thomason General Hospital, El Paso, Texas (1972-1973), Chief Executive Officer, Merced (California) Community Medical Center, (1973-1974); Chief Executive Officer, Sierra Medical, El Paso, Texas where he was responsible for development, opening and operation of 292 bed acute care, full service hospital (1974-1979), Regional Vice President, Tenet South Central Region formerly known as National Medical Enterprises (1979-1980), Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, Tenet International Group where he was responsible for opening the King Faisal University Teaching Hospital, Saudi Arabia (1980-1982), Senior Vice President, Hospital Operation, Tenet Healthcare (1982-1983), Senior Vice President, Acquisition and Development, Tenet Healthcare (1983-1984), Executive Vice President, Hospital Group, Tenet Healthcare responsible for development of University of Southern California Teaching Hospital (1984-1986), Group Vice President/CEO, Tenet Healthcare Corporation Sierra Medical Center (1986-1995), Chief Executive Officer, Sierra Medical Center/Providence Memorial Hospital, where he oversaw the merger of Providence Memorial Hospital into Tenet Healthcare system in El Paso, Texas (1995-1998).



He also received many awards as an American hospital administrator such as; Recipient NME Circle of Excellence award for Outstanding Chief Executive Officer Knights of Malta, El Paso Sunturians award for Outstanding Community Leadership, President Achievement Award Federation of American Hospitals, Humanitarian Award from National Conference for Community and Justice (formerly National Conference of Christians and Jews), Tenet Healthcare/National Medical Enterprises Circle of Excellence for Outstanding CEO (1987-1998), Conquistador Award for outstanding service to City of El Paso, Paso Del Norte Award for outstanding service to the Paso del Norte Region and the Humanitarian Award from the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC).



A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. at the El Paso Country Club. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of L. Marcus Fry to the Gary Sinise Foundation, El Paso Community Foundation or any . Published in El Paso Times from May 1 to May 8, 2019