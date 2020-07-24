Leo R. Schuster, Jr.El Paso - Leo Ralph Schuster, Jr. departed this world on July 7, 2020 and was welcomed into the kingdom of Heaven. He was born June 24, 1927 in El Paso, Texas. He was a lifelong resident of El Paso and a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. Leo was baptized and raised at the Church of St. Clement. Later in his life, he and his wife, Joan, became two of the early members of St. Francis on the Hill. He served in many capacities in both of these churches. His Christian faith was very important to him.Leo graduated from Austin High School and Stanford University. He attended Wharton School of Finance and served his country in the Navy during WWII. Though he was an extraordinary business professional, succeeding in insurance, farming, and real estate, Leo always credited his mentors and colleagues for his successes.He was a General Agent at General American Life Insurance Company. He founded ECA Companies, a financial services firm with a nation-wide network specializing in estate planning and executive benefits. He was a Top of the Table member of the Million Dollar Round Table. As a founding member of GenAm Financial's Computer Club, he pioneered computer integration in the life insurance industry and was honored as an inaugural inductee to GenAm Financial's Hall of Fame. He was a leader in El Paso and greatly enjoyed serving and volunteering in the community.Leo is known by his friends and family for his larger than life personality, boundless energy, steadfast loyalty, sense of values, generosity, gratefulness, deep spiritual faith, kind-hearted nature, wonderful sense of humor, contagious laugh and never ending smile. He had the unique ability to engage people.During his most recent difficult months, he had amazing strength, resilience, grace, and gratitude. He trusted the Lord to guide him through each day.Leo was the beloved patriarch of his family. He is preceded in death by his parents Winifred D. Schuster and Leo R. Schuster, Sr. and his beloved wife of 60 years, Joan Schuster. Leo is survived by his five children: Christine Khemis (Abel), Andrew Schuster, Karen Stephens (Riley), Sally Schuster, and Leo R. Schuster III (Ellen); nine grandchildren: Benjamin Stephens (Amy), David Stephens (Rachel), Katherine Stephens, Nathan Nahmias (Jennifer), Jonathan Nahmias (Madelene), Preston Nahmias, Anna West (Luke), Margaret Magness (Jay), and Mary Caroline Schuster, and his great granddaughter, Margot Riley Stephens. His beloved dog of 7 years, Lily, brought joy to his life every single day.A highlight and blessing of Leo's life was spending time with family and friends in La Jolla, California, one of his favorite places on earth.His family wishes to recognize and express their deepest gratitude to Dr. Arianna Bender and her wonderful staff, Lauren Alvarez RN and Dr. Barbara Reeves with Hospice El Paso and Dr. Carlo Hatem of El Paso Pulmonary. Special recognition belongs to his beloved caregivers: Blanca Portillo, Lourdes Polar and Celia Sosa. Thank you to Linda Black for always being available. And to Bob Escobedo and to Georgina Castillo for taking such good care of the Schuster home for so many years. The family is grateful to Donna Mangan for her loyal and loving help over the years.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church of St. Clement or to St. Clement's Parish School in El Paso, Hospice El Paso, or to City Church in Houston.Due to Covid19 there will be no memorial service.