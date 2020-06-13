Leobardo Soria
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leobardo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leobardo Soria

El Paso - Leobardo Soria, affectionately known as "Leo," "Mr. Leo" & "Pipa" was called to his heavenly home on June 10, 2020.

Leo was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Leo was known for his humor, kindness and love for the Dallas Cowboys. Leo was passionate about his job as a security guard at Carroll T. Welch Elementary and enjoyed spending time in his beautiful garden.

He leaves behind his children Lisa Soria, Carlos "Charlie" Soria & Bonnie Soria Najera. - Grandchildren Samantha, Leo & Jacob Lucero - Leah, Amber, & Crystal Najera - Great grandchildren Violet & Sage Franco - Siblings Rachel Herrera, Mary Valenzuela, Irma Soria, Patricia Morales and Cecilio Soria.

He is preceded in death by his sister Millie Amaya, parents Sara & Juan Soria.

Leo will be buried along with his beloved wife of 47 years Rosie Arroyo Soria.

For the health and safety of everyone, a private service for immediate family only will be held on June 16, 2020 at Mt Carmel Funeral Home, 1755 N. Zaragoza Rd., El Paso, TX 79936 from 10am to 12pm with a rosary at 10:30am. Interment to follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Rosary
10:30 AM
Mt Carmel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
16
Service
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Mt Carmel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 857-3535
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved