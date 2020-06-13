Leobardo SoriaEl Paso - Leobardo Soria, affectionately known as "Leo," "Mr. Leo" & "Pipa" was called to his heavenly home on June 10, 2020.Leo was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Leo was known for his humor, kindness and love for the Dallas Cowboys. Leo was passionate about his job as a security guard at Carroll T. Welch Elementary and enjoyed spending time in his beautiful garden.He leaves behind his children Lisa Soria, Carlos "Charlie" Soria & Bonnie Soria Najera. - Grandchildren Samantha, Leo & Jacob Lucero - Leah, Amber, & Crystal Najera - Great grandchildren Violet & Sage Franco - Siblings Rachel Herrera, Mary Valenzuela, Irma Soria, Patricia Morales and Cecilio Soria.He is preceded in death by his sister Millie Amaya, parents Sara & Juan Soria.Leo will be buried along with his beloved wife of 47 years Rosie Arroyo Soria.For the health and safety of everyone, a private service for immediate family only will be held on June 16, 2020 at Mt Carmel Funeral Home, 1755 N. Zaragoza Rd., El Paso, TX 79936 from 10am to 12pm with a rosary at 10:30am. Interment to follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery.