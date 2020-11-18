1/1
Leon Claire Metz
Leon Claire Metz

El Paso - Leon Claire Metz, rode off into the sunset for the last time in the early hours of November 15, 2020. He was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia on Nov. 6th, 1930, was proceeded in death by his parents, Leon and Velma Metz, his daughter, Marlene Ellington Fitzgerald, and his brother, Will Metz.

Leon is survived by his wife of 50 years, Cheryl Metz; his brothers, Ronald Metz (and wife, Nancy) Charlie Metz (and wife, Lea), Bob Metz (and wife Dee); his 3 sons, Leon Samuel Metz, Matthew Claire Metz, and James David Metz; 2 daughter-in-laws, Misty Metz,and Teresa Metz; 6 grandchildren, Brandt Baars (and wife Daphne), Brandy Metz, Cassandra Metz-Ellermeier (and husband, Daniel), Brandi Eckes, Ryan Metz, and Michael Metz, and 5 great-grandchildren, River Wilson, Ayla Ellermeier, Jaxson Moses, Benjamin Ellermeier, and Isabella Baars.

Leon was a well-known author, historian, lecturer, story-teller, UTEP Archivist, Radio and Television personality. He wrote 17 books about El Paso History, Gunfighters, Ft. Bliss, and the Mexican Border. He identified numerous Historical Landmarks in the El Paso region. He gave roughly 150 speeches annually. As UTEP Archivist he microfilmed many important documents throughout Mexico for the University Library. He hosted the Leon Metz Show on KTSM for 20 years, president of many local organizations, and wrote a beloved weekly column for the El Paso Times. He battled with Alzheimer's since he was diagnosed in 2002.

Awards:

Key to the City

City of El Paso Conquistador Award

Ruth Lester Lifetime Achievement Award

Western Writers of America (WWA) Saddleman Award

WWA Short Story Stirrup Award

WWA Spur Award

WWA Lifetime Achievement Award

WWA Hall of Fame

Texas Historical Commission - The T.R. Fehrenbach Award (1990)

And numerous other awards

Military History

Joined the Air Force 1948, achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant

Basic Training-San Antonio, Texas

Stationed at Biggs Air Force Base as a Propeller Specialist

Enlisted for 3 years, held for four years due to Korean War

Work History

Grocery store Stocker

Policeman

Milk man - Prices Dairy

Bread man

Manual Laborer at Standard Oil

UTEP Archivist

Executive Assistant to Mayor Tom Westfall

Assistant to Dr. Haskell Monroe(UTEP president)

Public Affairs Officer - M Bank

1990 - Full-time writer and speaker.

Personal Characteristics:

Leon was kind, humble and generous. He always took time to visit and answer questions to one and all. Leon was a wonderful husband and father and enjoyed his grandchildren and was a wonderful friend. He always made time for civic and historical organizations often as president of the group. He gave thousands of speeches to school children, church groups, and civic organizations, most out of the kindness of his heart (because he was too nice to say no). His lectures brought El Paso History to life. His love for the history of El Paso and the impact of the many lives he touched will not be forgotten.

Due to Covid 19, the service and burial will be restricted to family members only. A Memorial Service for Leon will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the local Alzheimer's Association in Leon's memory.

**** To view the Livestream, visit sunsetfuneralhomes.net (click on the facebook link).****






Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
