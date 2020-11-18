Leon Claire Metz
El Paso - Leon Claire Metz, rode off into the sunset for the last time in the early hours of November 15, 2020. He was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia on Nov. 6th, 1930, was proceeded in death by his parents, Leon and Velma Metz, his daughter, Marlene Ellington Fitzgerald, and his brother, Will Metz.
Leon is survived by his wife of 50 years, Cheryl Metz; his brothers, Ronald Metz (and wife, Nancy) Charlie Metz (and wife, Lea), Bob Metz (and wife Dee); his 3 sons, Leon Samuel Metz, Matthew Claire Metz, and James David Metz; 2 daughter-in-laws, Misty Metz,and Teresa Metz; 6 grandchildren, Brandt Baars (and wife Daphne), Brandy Metz, Cassandra Metz-Ellermeier (and husband, Daniel), Brandi Eckes, Ryan Metz, and Michael Metz, and 5 great-grandchildren, River Wilson, Ayla Ellermeier, Jaxson Moses, Benjamin Ellermeier, and Isabella Baars.
Leon was a well-known author, historian, lecturer, story-teller, UTEP Archivist, Radio and Television personality. He wrote 17 books about El Paso History, Gunfighters, Ft. Bliss, and the Mexican Border. He identified numerous Historical Landmarks in the El Paso region. He gave roughly 150 speeches annually. As UTEP Archivist he microfilmed many important documents throughout Mexico for the University Library. He hosted the Leon Metz Show on KTSM for 20 years, president of many local organizations, and wrote a beloved weekly column for the El Paso Times. He battled with Alzheimer's since he was diagnosed in 2002.
Awards:
Key to the City
City of El Paso Conquistador Award
Ruth Lester Lifetime Achievement Award
Western Writers of America (WWA) Saddleman Award
WWA Short Story Stirrup Award
WWA Spur Award
WWA Lifetime Achievement Award
WWA Hall of Fame
Texas Historical Commission - The T.R. Fehrenbach Award (1990)
And numerous other awards
Military History
Joined the Air Force 1948, achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant
Basic Training-San Antonio, Texas
Stationed at Biggs Air Force Base as a Propeller Specialist
Enlisted for 3 years, held for four years due to Korean War
Work History
Grocery store Stocker
Policeman
Milk man - Prices Dairy
Bread man
Manual Laborer at Standard Oil
UTEP Archivist
Executive Assistant to Mayor Tom Westfall
Assistant to Dr. Haskell Monroe(UTEP president)
Public Affairs Officer - M Bank
1990 - Full-time writer and speaker.
Personal Characteristics:
Leon was kind, humble and generous. He always took time to visit and answer questions to one and all. Leon was a wonderful husband and father and enjoyed his grandchildren and was a wonderful friend. He always made time for civic and historical organizations often as president of the group. He gave thousands of speeches to school children, church groups, and civic organizations, most out of the kindness of his heart (because he was too nice to say no). His lectures brought El Paso History to life. His love for the history of El Paso and the impact of the many lives he touched will not be forgotten.
Due to Covid 19, the service and burial will be restricted to family members only. A Memorial Service for Leon will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the local Alzheimer's Association
in Leon's memory.
