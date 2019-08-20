Services
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
El Paso - Beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Leonardo Murillo, 84, went to eternal rest with our Lord on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Survived by his loving wife Maria G. Murillo, children Leonardo Jr. (Mary), David (Virginia), Sergio Murillo, Maria G. Uribe (Rick), Angelica Tagle (John) and nine grandchildren. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with recitation of the rosary at 7:00pm at San Jose Funeral Home-East. Funeral mass Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 2:00pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment at a later date.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 20, 2019
