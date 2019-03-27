Services
Leonardo Ramirez
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament
9025 Diana Dr.
Leonardo Ramirez Jr. Obituary
Leonardo Ramirez, Jr.

El Paso - Leonardo Ramirez, Jr. passed away peacefully March 23, 2019 at home after a lengthy battle with cancer. Visitation will be from 5:00-9:00pm, with Rosary at 7:00pm, Thursday, March 28, at Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn, 8817 Dyer St. Funeral Mass will be 11:00am Friday, March 29, at Blessed Sacrament, 9025 Diana Dr. Committal will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park, 4848 Alps.

Mr. Ramirez was born January 12, 1943. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonardo and Ramona (Castillo) Ramirez and brother Ramiro Ramirez. He is survived by his wife Leonor, children Sandra, Robert and Santos, brother Hector, sisters Elena Rodriguez and Yolanda Torres. He is also survived by five grandsons Andrew, Justin, Patrick, Leonardo and Joshua, two granddaughters Gabrielle and Sarah, and great-grandson Andrew Ramirez.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 27, 2019
