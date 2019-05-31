Services
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Viewing
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
El Paso - Leonie Ansara Wilson, 89, born August 28, 1929 in Zahle, Lebanon, passed away peacefully at home, May 27, 2019 in El Paso. Growing up in Lebanon, she attended British and American schools in Beirut, and Sidon Lebanon. She was introduced to the gospel of Jesus Christ by British and French missionaries as a young girl. At age 16, she immigrated with her mother Shoker Sabbagh Ansara to the U.S. where she met and later married Pastor Woodrow Wilson. She graduated from Texas Western College (UTEP) in 1965. She was a teacher for El Paso ISD for 20 years, then 23 years for EP Community College. She worked alongside her husband in missionary work in the Colonia's of Juarez in the 1950s-1960s; and supported him as one of the founding leaders of the El Paso Rescue Mission. Leonie enjoyed giving bible studies in churches and homes and singing hymns in a beautiful alto voice. She served in the Women's Aglow ministry, as president in the 1980s. She was the mother of eight children. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Woodrow, sons John, and Stephen, daughter Pamela, and granddaughter Vania. Leonie is survived by her children, Timothy, Priscilla, Phillip, Paula, and Daniel, and grandchildren Brandon, John, Katie, and great grandchildren Noah and Fox. Viewing will be held on Sunday, June 2nd from 6 pm to 8:30 pm, at Martin Funeral Home Central, 3839 Montana Ave, El Paso TX 79903, funeral service will be held Monday, June 3rd at 10:30 am at Martin Funeral Home Central. www.FunerariadelAngelCentral.com
