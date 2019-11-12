|
|
Leonor V. Gonzalez
El Paso - Leonor V. Gonzalez
passed away, at 86 peacefully in her home on November 8, 2019. .Leonor was born and raised in the small town of Santo Nino in Mexico on Oct. 22 1933. She later was recruited from the providential city of Torreon, Mexico to serve as an au pair for a prominent family in Bernalillo, NM to teach Spanish and Mexican customs. Where she then met, fell in love and married Juan Gonzalez, from the town of Canutillo, TX. Leonor supervised the assembly of apparel for Hicks jean manufacturing. Also designed wedding, quinceanera gowns, and custom made costumes for stage performers. She was as dedicated to her family as she was to her work. She was loved by all whom knew and met her.
Leonor is survived by her children: Juan & Isabel, Hector & Rosie, Rene & Lily, Cezar & Sonia, Danny & Sarah, Oscar & Mary, Gilbert & Debbie, David, Jamie, Dora, Lupe, Sandra & Thomas Jenkins, and Isela and Raymond Guzman. Also, her beloved 18 grandchildren and her 17 great grand children, and that she loved them all very much.
Funeral and visitation services will be held at 5 - 8 pm Thursday Nov. 14, 2019 at St. Patrick's Church in Canutillo, TX. Mass will follow on the following day Friday Nov. 15 2019 at 9am. Burial will then be at Ft. Bliss Cemetery at 10:30 am
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019