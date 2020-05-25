|
Leopoldo Vasquez
El Paso - Leopoldo Vasquez 3/20/28 - 5/22/20
Leopoldo was born in El Paso, Texas on March 20, 1928. He was a proud Bowie Bear. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII, Vietnam, and Naval Reserve.
Leopoldo is preceded in death by his parents Estanislado Vasquez and Concepcion Vasquez Martinez: his brothers Antonio, Jose, Alejandro, and Hector. He is survived by his sister Maria Castillo and 9 nephews and nieces.
Leopoldo retired from the El Paso Independent School District.
His family would like to thank The El Paso V.A. Beaumont and V.A. Eastside, Tender Care Hospice, and his foster care providers Christina Diaz and Gloria Lujan.
Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM with a Rosary at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes - East, 750 N. Carolina. Interment will be at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from May 25 to May 27, 2020