Leticia Aguilera Saldaña
Leticia Aguilera Saldaña

El Paso - Leticia "Letty" Aguilera Saldaña, 51, passed on October 5, 2020. She graduated from Irvin High School in 1987 and attended Mansfield Business School. A lifelong El Pasoan, Letty was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend. She dedicated her life to her family and raising her two children, Christian and Alyssa, to not only excelling academically, but also in sports such as basketball, track, cross-country, softball, and swimming. Letty touched the life of countless of people as they would be drawn to her by her radiant, positive and friendly personality and her beautiful smile. With strong faith in the Lord, she is now resting in peace with Him after a four-year battle with cancer.

Husband - Gilberto Saldaña Jr. Children - Christian Gilbert Saldaña; Alyssa Nicole Saldaña. Parents - Eladio () and Bertha Aguilera. Siblings - Miguel A. Aguilera; Jose L. Aguilera (Carmen); Oscar Aguilera; Yvonne Aguilera (); Sonia Aguilera; Liliana Aguilera (Jeronimo Costilla). In-laws - Gilberto and Estela Saldaña. Sister-in-laws - Elena Ruiz (Luis); Sandra Joyner (Deon). 18 nieces and nephews. 6 great nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers - Gilberto Saldaña Jr., Christian Saldaña, Miguel A. Aguilera, Jose L. Aguilera, Oscar Aguilera, and Gilberto Saldaña Sr.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., at Martin Funeral Home East, 1460 George Dieter Dr., with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. A Prayer Service will be held Friday, October 8, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Martin Funeral Home East followed by a Committal Service at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, 401 S Zaragosa Rd, at 11:30am. Services are under the direction of Martin Funeral Home East.






Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Martin Funeral Home East
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
9158558881
