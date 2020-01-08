|
Leticia Vega Altman Adams
El Paso -
El Paso Funeral Mass
A funeral mass will take place January 11, 2020 12:00 p.m. at
St. Patrick Cathedral
1118 N. Mesa St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Graveside Service following: (family only)
Mount Carmel Cemetery
El Paso, Texas
In lieu of flowers, Leti requested donations be made to the MSA Coalition
On-line: www.multiplesystematrophy.org/msa-donation
Check 'I WANT TO DEDICATE MY DONATION TO SOMEONE' in memory of: Leti Altman Adams
Please check box for acknowledgement to family.
Funeral Services entrusted to San Jose Funeral Home Central, 915-532-1856
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020