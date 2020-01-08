Services
San Jose Funeral Home - Virginia
601 South Virginia
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 532-1856
Leticia Vega Altman Adams

Leticia Vega Altman Adams Obituary
Leticia Vega Altman Adams

El Paso -

El Paso Funeral Mass

A funeral mass will take place January 11, 2020 12:00 p.m. at

St. Patrick Cathedral

1118 N. Mesa St.

El Paso, Texas 79902

Graveside Service following: (family only)

Mount Carmel Cemetery

El Paso, Texas

In lieu of flowers, Leti requested donations be made to the MSA Coalition

On-line: www.multiplesystematrophy.org/msa-donation

Check 'I WANT TO DEDICATE MY DONATION TO SOMEONE' in memory of: Leti Altman Adams

Please check box for acknowledgement to family.

Funeral Services entrusted to San Jose Funeral Home Central, 915-532-1856
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
