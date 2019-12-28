|
|
Lexie Irene Forrister
El Paso - Lexie Forrister, 85, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at 8:45 p.m. Lexie was born in Baskin, Louisiana on May 6, 1934, and was a native of El Paso for 70-plus years. She spent her career in the insurance industry and was a member of the local Woodbine Chapter of the Eastern Star. Lexie was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Jesse Lloyd Forrister; her four sisters, Louise Pierce, Margie Diamond, Edna Nations, and Joyice Cheek; and two brothers, Nolan Cheek and Buddy Cheek. She leaves behind her sister, Ruth Knott; three sons and their spouses: Jesse Lloyd, Jr., and Donna; James Richard (Rick) and Shelly; and Barron Lee (Bear) and Cindy; a daughter, Elizabeth Forrister; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Funeral Service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Mountain View Baptist Church, 4959 Hondo Pass Drive. Committal Service to follow at 11:30 am on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019