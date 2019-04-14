|
|
Librada "Libby" Rodriguez
El Paso - Our beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Librada "Libby" Rodriguez, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2019 at the age of 80. Libby was full of glamour and always enjoyed music and dancing. She wanted the best for those she loved and provided support for those in need. Grandma was the foundation for our family and was resilient until the very end. She battled Parkinson's for many years and found strength and hope through grandpa's devotion and love. We miss you every day and although our hearts ache, we know that you are finally free of pain. Survived by her husband, Enrique Rodriguez Sr.; sisters, Amalia Falcon and Rosanna Uriarte; son, Enrique Rodriguez Jr. (Lucy), daughter, Rose Marie Padilla (Joe); grandchildren, Enrique Rodriguez III (Celina), April Rodriguez, Robert Rodriguez (Jessica), Jessica Rodriguez, Alexis Padilla, Amy Padilla, Stephanie Rodriguez and 10 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by son, Joseph Edward Rodriguez, and sister, Bertha Escarsega. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. at San Antonio de Padua Catholic Church.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 14, 2019