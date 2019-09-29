|
Lila Lee Crow
El Paso - Lila Lee Crow, nee Butler, died gently in her sleep on September 26,2019 in El Paso, Texas at the age of 86.
Lila is survived by her children, Kathleen Donegan Cleveland of Greenwood, SC and Michael Wayne Crow (Candy) of Oklahoma City, OK, her grandchildren, Jason Donegan (Jill) of San Angelo, TX, Shawn Donegan (Nikki) of El Paso, TX and Matt Cleveland (Levi Trusty) of Augusta, GA., great-granddaughters Jade and Ruby Donegan of El Paso, TX and her sisters Rachel Calentine, Ruthie Staley and Catherine Butler of El Paso, TX, Collene Baker of San Angelo, TX and brother Francis "Curly" Butler of Kerrville, TX. Lila is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Wayne E. Crow of El Paso, TX as well as by her parents and sisters Roberta Robinette, Modean Stone, Lola Mae Butler and brother Robert Butler, Jr.
Lila was born on December 25, 1932 to Robert L. and Grace L. Butler of Kerrville, Texas. She met the love of her life, Wayne, at his father's Central Texas ranch and was married three months later on November 21, 1949 after which they moved to El Paso, Texas. Over the next six years, she and Wayne were parents who established a foundation of faith in God and a love of family and community for their two children.
During a brief relocation in San Angelo, TX in 1962, Lila began her teaching career at Holy Angels Catholic School. Upon the family's return to El Paso, Lila continued to teach at St. Pius X Catholic School leaving it in 1967 to open St. Raphael's Catholic Church kindergarten program of which she was the sole teacher for the next ten years.
Visitation is scheduled at Hillcrest Funeral Home East on Wednesday, October 2nd, from 5pm to 9pm with a Rosary Services at 7pm. Mass is scheduled at St. Raphael's Catholic Church on Thursday, October 3rd at 11:30am, internment will follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. All are welcomed to attend and celebrate her life and the exceptional love between her and her husband now reunited.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 29, 2019