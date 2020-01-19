Services
Lilia Chavez Torres Obituary
Lilia Chavez Torres

El Paso - Lilia Chavez Torres, 80, Passed away Wednesday January 15,2020. She was a long life resident of El Paso and was a member of the Catholic Church. She is survived by her husband of 61 years Luis Torres Sr. Daughters Patricia Torres, Bonnie Torres , Lily Annette Torres Gonzalez and son Jaime Torres. 6 grandchildren Vanessa Favela, Michelle Velazquez, Becky Chavez, Kayla Torres, Crystal Torres, Jimmy Torres and great grandchild Julian Marin. Preceded in death by parents Lorenzo and Petra Chavez and son Luis Torres Jr. Services for Lilia are scheduled as follows, Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 4pm-9pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina with a vigil at 7pm. Funeral mass will take place Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 10 am at St. Marks Catholic Church. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina (915)598-3332. A "Dignity" memorial provider.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020
