|
|
Lilia Olga "Lili" Valdez
El Paso - Lilia Olga "Lili" Valdez, age 97, passed away peacefully surrounded by her devoted family on the day of our Lord, Sunday, March 8, 2020, due to natural causes. She was born May 17,1922, in El Paso, Texas, to Ruby Ochoa and Salvador Holguin. She married Alberto Valdez Rios, on October 17,1945, who preceded her in death in 2014.
Lili loved El Paso, its sunsets, mountains, and thunderstorms. She was a passionate reader who delighted in fine and performance art, music, and film, especially musicals. Lili led an active lifestyle and was among the first in El Paso to become a certified yoga instructor. She was also deeply intelligent, graduating salutatorian from Colegio Palmore in historic Sunset Heights. Lili took pride in her career as a bilingual legal secretary. Upon retirement, Lili dedicated herself to volunteering for various organizations and taking care of her grandchildren.
Above all, Lili loved her family with all her heart. She is remembered as a kind, compassionate, strong, and beautiful woman who through her devotion to her family and service to others is the embodiment of Jesus' words, "It is more blessed to give than to receive" (Acts 20:35).
Lili is survived by her seven daughters, Alyda Valdez Acosta (Cono), Lilia Olga Valdez-Lindsley (Steven), Rosie Valdez Carlson (Bob), Lulu Valdez, Bert Valdez-Moran (Tom), Betina Valdez, and Laura Valdez (Giuseppe Pagliaro); 18 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law, Irene Valdez Soforo.
The family would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful, compassionate staff at The Bartlett Assisted Living Skilled Nursing unit.
A memorial celebrating Lili's remarkable life is planned for early August.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020