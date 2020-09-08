Lilla B. Lide
"It's been a wonderful life"
Lilla was born May 21, 1925 in Shreveport, La. To parents Baron Escott and Lilla Burleson Blatterman, now deceased. She moved with her parents to El Paso in her late teens, and attended the College of Mines (UTEP) where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha. She met and after a short courtship married Henry the 2nd of March, 1945. Three children: Anne Dulany (Marley), Linda Sauret (Murray), and Henry III Lide, DVM, (Amy Michelle), nine grandchildren, and five great grandchildren (so far) were born from their union. She and Henry started several businesses, the last being a small printing shop. They were members of First Presbyterian Church and The Mariners, a social group of the church.
The family enjoyed outdoor activities, particularly competing in horse shows and rodeos. They made many friends through these competitive events in West Texas and New Mexico.
In retirement they enjoyed traveling and bridge. Lilla was a member of Chapter N, P.E.O., Rebecca Stoddert Chapter, DAR, and other civic organizations. She also enjoyed gardening, sewing, knitting and entertaining. The family wishes to thank Dr. Harry Davis for his long-time care. Services will be held September 12 at 1:00 First Presbyterian Church, 1340 Murchison Dr. Donations to your favorite charity
