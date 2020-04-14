|
Lillian Bess Childress
El Paso - "Lil would like to let you know that her work here is done. She received a call, a sort of an offer you can't refuse, for an appointment from which she will not be returning. This assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time. Job security is exactly 110 percent. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be socializing, dancing, bowling and doing crossword puzzles to her heart's content. Music, laughter and love are guaranteed. Food is delicious and you never gain an ounce. She left detailed instructions for her niece and three great nieces to celebrate her mission here, which has now been completed. Low adherence to this instruction will not be tolerated."
Lillian Bess Childress, 100 years old, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 30, 2020 at The Legacy at Cimarron in El Paso, TX. She was the widow of Willis Bennett Childress. They shared 53 years of marriage together.
Born in El Paso, TX on October 21, 1919, she was the daughter of William Lafayette Bess and Rose Bachler Bess. She graduated from Austin High School and attended TCM later known as UTEP. Lillian was employed at the Federal Reserve Bank for over 37 years and as one of first women leaders paved the way for many women in the banking industry. Lillian served as director, treasurer and president of the El Paso AIB Chapter. She also belonged to the Beta Sigma Phi business sorority.
Lillian was a member of the Trinity Methodist Church as well as the chair of the United Methodist Women Ruth Circle Group. She was a member of the El Paso Pilots Club where she held many titles over the years as Treasure, Vice President and President. For many years Lillian managed the Pilot Home for the aged as well as volunteering her time during the voting election guiding voters to booths. She enjoyed bowling, driving until she was 92 and delivering meals for the elderly with Meals on Wheels well into her 80's. Lillian devoted much of her life dedicated to caring of her invalid son Buddy with joy and unconditional love. Lillian was a season ticket holder for Miner basketball and loved the Dallas Cowboys. She will be remembered for her wicked sense of humor, enjoying a stiff cocktail on special occasions, a spectacular laugh and always celebrating her cherished friendships and great love for her family.
Lillian is preceded in death by her beloved parents (listed above), her siblings, sister Virgina Rose Bess, brother William Lafayette Bess Jr, her loving husband Willis Bennet Childress, son Ray Buddy Childress, nephew Ted Dale Johnson and sister in law Mary Atkinson.
Lillian is survived by her nieces, Robin Johnson and Lisa Albritton, her great nieces, Kerith Hurley, Holly Lind, Heather Behan, Claire Juarez, Mary Ann Gillispie and nephew James R Childress. Lillian also leaves behind to cherish her memory, her great great grandnieces and nephew, Fallon Allen, Rona Cleary, Lily Juarez and Dawson Lind, as well as many great great great grand nephews and nieces.
Funeral Services will be held and announced at a later date when family and friends can gather together to celebrate her and a life well lived.
