Lillian BurchfieldEl Paso - Lillian Burchfied passed away on November 13, 2020, after a 99 ½ year vigorous, healthy life. She survived her precious and well-loved husband of 75 years, Clifton, by enjoying the food, friendship, exercise and games, especially Bingo and RummiKub, at the Bartlett Assisted Living for the last 7 ½ years.A woman of style, Lill was known for her love of candy, radiant smile, beautiful clothes, costume jewelry, and always matching shoes, as well as her coiffed red crown of curls.Lillian is survived by her daughters Patricia Bartley and Janice Brooks, and "son" Robert Brooks plus grandchildren, Donna Pattison, Pamela White, Robert Brooks, Jr & Bonnie., John Pattison & Marissela, Michael Brooks & Tammie, Ralph Brooks & Ida, and great-grandchildren, Thomas Damron, Randi White Hennigan & Cody, Danielle Brooks Price & Paul, Michael Brooks, Jr., Robert Brooks III, Michelle Brooks, Matthew Brooks, Hunter Brooks & Michelle Lazar.Led peacefully to heaven by husband Clifton and great grandson Joshua, Lillian will attend a grand reunion led by her Heavenly Father and Savior Jesus with parents George and Zelphia, sister Mary and other family and friends acquired over decades of travel as an Army wife and retirement from the U. S. Government, DOA, Finance & Accounting (Commissary & PX). She was a long time member of Immanuel Baptist Church.In lieu of flowers, family asks donations be given to your church or favorite charity.Memorial Services will be at Evergreen East Mausoleum on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 10:00 am.